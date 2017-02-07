Saga seed jewellery, Lolita sandals and jellyfish watch

RISIS

LOVE STORY

Look no further for a Valentine's Day gift as Risis has created a four-piece jewellery collection for the special occasion.

The pieces - a pendant ($150), a pair of earrings ($120), a bracelet ($180) and a ring ($100) - feature bright red heart-shaped seeds from the Saga tree.

They are woven together with rhodium, and the seeds speak of a token of affection during one's childhood, bringing back nostalgia for most Singaporeans.

The collection is now available.

ALEXANDRE BIRMAN

SPRING SUMMER 2017 LOLITA COLLECTION

Net-A-Porterrecently launched the latest collection from Alexandre Birman globally to feature the Lolita (below), an updated version of the brand's popular Clarita sandals. With colours such as black, silver and rainbow, in almost every style, the collection is versatile for the woman going for different looks.

The Lolita PHOTO: NET-A-PORTER

This exclusive collection is available at Net-A-Porter online until Feb 20. Prices start at US$495 (S$698).

MB&F

HOROLOGICAL MACHINE NO. 7 AQUAPOD

This latest MB&F watch was inspired by jellyfish. The timepiece generates power from its tentacle-like automatic winding rotor crafted from titanium. It also features an imposing flying tourbillon that regulates power generated from the rotor, and it resembles a jellyfish's hood on top. Two versions will be launched: Grade five titanium with blue bezel ($160,500) and 18K 5N+ red gold with black bezel (below, $193,200)..