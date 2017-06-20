Say goodbye to foot pain with adjustable height heels

(Above) Gena's heels can be adjusted to 2cm or 9cm by pressing a small button on the side of the outsole.

A Singapore company is introducing adjustable-height heels.

Local start-up footwear company Genaembraces the unconventional, aiming to bring comfort and style to ladies in heels.

The whole concept is for women to be able to easily adjust the height of their heels anytime and anywhere in seconds.

Manufactured in China, Gena's heels can be easily adjusted to two heights, 2cm or 9cm, with a touch of a button.

For those seeking height, just press a small button on the side of the outsole, which will release a catch to pull the heel down. Then, step on the heel to lock it in its upright position.

To go back down to 2cm, push the heel upwards and tuck it under the outsole to lower the height.

These shoes come in pumps and sandals. All of their uppers and insoles are made from nappa leather, known for its luxurious feel, softness and durability.

Gena is the brainchild of shoe-lover Cherre Hermogena Eng. The 26-year-old came up with the idea three years ago, though the inspiration hit her at age 15.

She said: "I was out with my family near Boat Quay when I saw a few girls holding their heels, walking barefooted after clubbing. I thought it wasn't a nice sight, and I wanted to do something to change that."

KICKSTARTER

Gena will be launched internationally on Kickstarter, a global crowdfunding platform, next month, with a price tag of $160.

Getting the shoes off the ground was not easy.

From flying to China and Hong Kong to find manufacturers, to working on the design and finding quality materials, it took Miss Eng a long time to decide on the final piece.

She has also invested a five figure sum in the business.

Miss Eng is confident that Gena can make it big and will stand out from the rest in the market.

She said: "I believe every pair of Gena heels can go a long way in helping women feel sexy and confident without constantly having to worry about the pain of wearing heels."