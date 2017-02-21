School of Frock: Red carpet newbie shows how it's done

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY (B+)

British Academy Film Awards in London

Gown: Gucci

She's a weird-looking girl in a weird-looking gown - there's an inexplicable bedazzled tiger screaming at us from her chest amid tiers of pastel blue plissé, for goodness' sake. Yet the result is somewhat otherworldly (in a good way), and the stuff of whimsical fairy tales.

CAMILLA BELLE (B)

Tory Burch show at New York Fashion Week

Jacket and dress: Tory Burch

It's a little prim and proper for someone so young, but the vibrant colours and prints make me want to frolic in a garden.

SIENNA MILLER (C+)

The Lost City Of Z premiere in Berlin

Gown: Christian Dior

Seeing granny panties under a sheer dress is bad enough. Add jockey briefs with logo elastic waistband and it becomes indefensible. What, so that it's easier for us to ID the brand? Seriously Dior, why is this even a thing?

CIARA (D)

Warner Music Group Grammy after-party in Los Angeles

Coat: Off-White

She's about to pop any day now, so I suppose one has to give her a pass for literally shuffling around in her sleepwear. But just barely.

CAITRIONA BALFE (F)

British Academy Film Awards in London

Gown: Valentino

Those of you who have watched Outlander know just how stunning the model-actress is, but she's evidently been victimised by her abomination of a dress. Such cruelty, no? Sue the pants off whoever did this to you, girl.

