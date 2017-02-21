School of Frock: Red carpet newbie shows how it's done
We're building up to the last week of awards season, during which red-carpet newbie Anya Taylor-Joy schooled the stars in a big way
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY (B+)
British Academy Film Awards in London
Gown: Gucci
She's a weird-looking girl in a weird-looking gown - there's an inexplicable bedazzled tiger screaming at us from her chest amid tiers of pastel blue plissé, for goodness' sake. Yet the result is somewhat otherworldly (in a good way), and the stuff of whimsical fairy tales.
CAMILLA BELLE (B)
Tory Burch show at New York Fashion Week
Jacket and dress: Tory Burch
It's a little prim and proper for someone so young, but the vibrant colours and prints make me want to frolic in a garden.
SIENNA MILLER (C+)
The Lost City Of Z premiere in Berlin
Gown: Christian Dior
Seeing granny panties under a sheer dress is bad enough. Add jockey briefs with logo elastic waistband and it becomes indefensible. What, so that it's easier for us to ID the brand? Seriously Dior, why is this even a thing?
CIARA (D)
Warner Music Group Grammy after-party in Los Angeles
Coat: Off-White
She's about to pop any day now, so I suppose one has to give her a pass for literally shuffling around in her sleepwear. But just barely.
CAITRIONA BALFE (F)
British Academy Film Awards in London
Gown: Valentino
Those of you who have watched Outlander know just how stunning the model-actress is, but she's evidently been victimised by her abomination of a dress. Such cruelty, no? Sue the pants off whoever did this to you, girl.