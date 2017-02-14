Special gifts for that special lady

EMU

SPRING SUMMER 2017

Look out for Australian brand EMU's newest collection filled with classic styles reinterpreted with new materials.

It features almost every shoe possible, such as flats, wedges, boots and heels with different patterns and materials for a versatile look.

The Agonis and Gum shoes contain the EMU foam insole for maximum comfort and durability, while the Iris, Yarra and Juniper shoes are crafted with Phylon midsole and a wrapped contoured memory foam footbed.

Prices start at $79 and shoes are also available for the little ones, starting at $59.

The collection will be available at EMU's debut at Takashimaya, Metro and Robinsons from this month.

RABEANCO

VALENTINE'S 17

Rock Valentine's Day with Rabeanco's special collection filled with different hues of pink and red.

From crossbodies to satchels to wristlets, they are made of top quality calf patent leather and smooth cow leather.

The Lara Crossbody in pink, priced at US$180 (S$256), is perfect for a romantic look, with a turn clock closure and an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap to take you from day to night.

RIMOWA

BEAUTY CASE

This Valentine's Day, gift the woman you love with Rimowa's sleek beauty cases.

Combined with its iconic grooves and matte aluminium exterior, the cases boast lightness and sturdiness while housing items such as make-up and delicate containers.

They are made from either classic aluminium or polycarbonate, and return to their original form even when pressure is applied.

The beauty cases are sold at all Rimowa stores.