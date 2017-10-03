Star Style: Jade Rasif

DJ and actress Jade Rasif believes she has never made a fashion faux pas.

The 23-year-old, The New Paper New Face first runner-up in 2013, chooses to put a positive spin on anything that might not appear stylish to others.

Rasif, who was a judge at last month's New Face 2017 finals, told The New Paper: "There is no such thing as a bad outfit...

"If you look back at an unflattering image of yourself in the past, don't say that outfit you chose was ugly, say 'I made a bold fashion statement'."

The National University of Singapore psychology undergraduate added: "I used to worry about others judging me, but whether it is due to age, experience or my hectic schedule, now I just don't care."

Indeed, Rasif - who hasgigs in Australian cities Brisbane and Melbourne coming up this month - has made her share of daring fashion choices, describing herself as the kind of person to wear fur coats in Singapore. She even wore a Pikachu onesie at a New Zealand show last month.

But Rasif's weakness is bags - she has a shelf of about 20 at home. She splurges more on bags and shoes than on clothes. Most of them are from Bugis Street or Platinum Fashion Mall in Bangkok.

Her style inspirations are US reality TV star Kylie Jenner and US model Sarah Snyder.

"They make comfortable clothes look stylish, and brought sportswear into the mainstream," said Rasif.

Rasif, now starring in Channel 5 drama series Tanglin as Sheila, said: "The most important thing (acting) taught me was how to be vulnerable, and to be okay with it. That has made me brave and it extended to my fashion sense as well."

STUDENT JADE

When it comes to attending classes at NUS, the former Catholic Junior College student opts for a more conservative black Gucci top and Bugis Street skirt combo, paired with her bright orange Givenchy bag.

She said: "I cover up in school, not because I feel pressured to, but out of respect for my teachers and the lessons."

WORK JADE

Her typical work outfit consists of a sports bra from Calvin Klein or Tommy Hilfiger, denim bottoms, a cropped hoodie and Sony headphones.

She said DJs are given sartorial freedom, and she does not have a problem with showing more skin. However, many of the companies that hire her for gigs ask her to cover up more.

Rasif said: "They assume I will dress provocatively but it depends on the nature of the gig as well."

Though she has received negative remarks about her skimpy outfits, she said: "I felt comfortable in what I wore; I believed in (the outfits), and I still wear them today."

DRESSY JADE

When she feels like a night out, you may catch her in this vintage lace bustier top from Paris and flowy skirt from Bugis Street.

She added: "I think my hips and thighs are big in proportion to the rest of my body, so I prefer clothing with more flare."

A Tory Burch clutch and Givenchy platform sandals complete the look.

JADE ON A DATE

What is her ideal date with her 23-year-old boyfriend of four years, who is studying law in London?

She said: "We would have a nice dinner, a good laugh and share memes."

A black top, camouflage print pants from Bugis Street and a silver Yves Saint Laurent bag would be her go-to outfit.