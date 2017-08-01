Star Style: Sezairi Sezali

After a decade of singing professionally, Singapore Idol 3 winner Sezairi Sezali feels that he has finally nailed his identity as a musician.

And just as his career direction has evolved and matured, so has his wardrobe.

The 29-year-old singer, whose music video for his latest single 70's was released on Saturday, said it had to do with finding the "balance" between response and artistic freedom.

He told The New Paper: "I am drawn to old-school sounds, such as the electric bass... (sounds that are) easily translatable on stage and organic."

Growing up, he was influenced by 1970s music - from The Jackson 5 to his "guitar god" Jimi Hendrix. Fashion-wise, he has come into his own, citing 90s-era Najip Ali - "fearless and unapologetic" - as his local style icon.

Now confident of mixing bold colours and fun styles as a way of expressing himself, Sezairi said: "Being comfortable with what I wear came in tandem with being comfortable with my music.

"It feels like I am hitting all the right notes, and that sets a nice headspace as an artist."

He cringed as he recounted how he used to dress eight years ago during his Idol days, when he layered on fitting shirts because he was insecure.

He said: "People would tell me I was too skinny to fit certain T-shirts and to eat more."

He also remembers sporting an afro-inspired look when he was studying music technology at Lasalle College of the Arts.

Sezairi joked: "I did not think I rocked it back then, but I know I would totally rock it right now."

The self-professed clothes lover owns a drawer full of patterned socks and about 20 pairs of glasses - he brought two pairs, including a red-framed one from French eyewear brand Izipizi, along for the shoot,

He added: "I am going to try wearing men's rompers next. It is so sexy."

ON-STAGE SEZAIRI

His choice is a nod to both his retro-inspired single 70's and increasingly funky taste.

He said: "On stage, I try to layer my outfits, with the inner layers being as psychedelically '70s as possible and the outer layers a slightly modern vintage."

The denim jacket and checkered shirt are from Topman. They are paired with H&M jeans and Converse sneakers.

SHOPPING SEZAIRI

A shopping trip to Orchard Road will see Sezairi sporting a floral-and-foliage shirt from Topman and a pair of shorts .

He said: "It is always very hot out, so I wear shorts to not sweat so much. Also, when I am trying on outfits in dressing rooms, shorts are easier to change out of."

DRESSY SEZAIRI

According to Sezairi, his 26-year-old wife, Ms Syaza Qistina Tan, wears a lot of black, so he does too so as to match her when they are enjoying date night.

But this black long-sleeve shirt from Bershka also makes him feel slightly more dressed-up and can double up for "semi-formal events".

OFF-DUTY SEZAIRI

Sezairi is still a fan of layering an outerwear over a shirt on a daily basis.

Decked in a cream hoodie-cardigan from Bershka and flamingo-patterned Vans, he said: "I usually go to cold environments when I am out, like the studio or a cinema, so I like to wear looser outerwear I can huddle beneath."