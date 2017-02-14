Stars twinkle on British Academy of Film & TV Arts awards red carpet

LONDON: Despite the chilly winter, guests at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards appeared to ditch traditional gowns for some fun and flirty looks, with metallics, sequins and embellished dresses dominating the red carpet.

"There weren't that many classic ball gowns, which often do come with the Bafta awards," said Marie-Claire UK's deputy digital editor Holly Rains.

Actresses Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Williams and Sophie Turner lit up the red carpet with their sparkling outfits in metallic shades, with plunging necklines accentuating the sheen.

Stone, who won the best actress award for her turn as an aspiring actress in the musical movie La La Land, wore a Chanel off-runway couture embellished silver outfit with matching cigarette pants and pointy heels.

Cruz chose a Grecian-inspired gown, and supporting actress nominee Williams shimmered in a knee-length, Swinging Sixties-style dress.

Other actresses, including Amy Adams and Thandie Newton, opted for more classic silhouettes in darker colours.

Hollywood stalwart Meryl Streep defied the trend by turning up in a black blazer and trousers.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, breezed past the waiting photographers as she and Prince William arrived at the awards.

PRINCESS STYLE

She was dressed in a black, off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown adorned with white flowers on green stems, paired with a loose updo and glistening earrings.

In the men's department, a few actors played around with the standard monochromatic tuxedo.