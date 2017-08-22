Step up your game

REEBOK X MACHINE GUN KELLY

Collaborating with US rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Reebok has reinvented the classic Club C sneaker, with a blast from the past.

The sneaker brand's latest range, Reebok Classic Club C Overbranded pack ($119), is reminiscent of the large, in-your-face branding from the 90s.

Available here in black, white and redfrom The Social Foot, Seek Official and selected Royal Sporting House stores.

GOLDHEART

This month, the local jeweller introduces its new K-Style collection in conjunction with its 43rd anniversary celebrations.

Made up of previously released pieces, the collection brings together rings, necklaces and bracelets reminiscent of a garden in full bloom.

Available in sapphires, it is for those who desire a sprinkle of colour in their ensemble. There is also a fun and sassy range with the word "LOVE" and miniature diamond rings, which add a touch of playful quirkiness.

Prices for the collection, which is available at most Goldheart boutiques, start from $198.

PLEATATION

The new versatile collection of 36 maxi dresses from the local fashion and lifestyle brand offers more than five ways to show off this season's bold hues with one dress.

Available in limited quantities, The Signature Maxi Wrapdress and Signature Xhalter Maxi allow women to go from day to night without having an extra outfit. And the dresses are resistant to creases too.

They are available at Pleatation's flagship store at Raffles City, online and multi-label boutiques such as Raffles Privato, Yacht 21 and excluniqueeee outlet at Mandarin Gallery. Prices begin from $189.