Step up your style game with new accessories

FENDI

Get tropical with the Italian luxury brand's spring/summer 2018 women's eyewear collection, including the Tropical Shine sunglasses ($650) that embody the tropical travel attitude in a swirl of Caribbean colour and flavour.

Featuring an eye-catching oversized aviator silhouette with a double bridging front in optyl and metal, the shades celebrate Fendi's unique ability to combine materials.

Shiny transparencies and warm degrade shades light up the colour palette with sophisticated tones of light blue and tobacco, peach and flame and crystal and black.

The Tropical Shine sunglasses are now available at Fendi boutiques islandwide and selected opticians.

THOMAS SABO

The jewellery brand's latest Generation Charm Club collection ($28 to $459) sparkles with around 260 restyled, high quality charm designs in 925 Sterling silver, 18K yellow gold plating and classic natural materials.

With their different sizes and structures, the charms are perfectly suited to modern layering styles.

Thanks to the mix of vintage letters and star signs, graphic forms and new symbols of love, happiness, nature and more, powerful jewellery creations come into being.

The Generation Charm Club collection is available at all Thomas Sabo shops islandwide.

MELISSA

The Brazilian shoe label gives its iconic plastic shoes a facelift with its latest designer collaboration with New York fashion brand Baja East.

The Melissa + Baja East collection ($115 to $225) features four footwear styles - flat slide, flat sandal, chunky high-heeled mule and closed-toe, lace-up ankle desert boot - as well as a drawstring bucket bag.

They come in metallic gold, powder pink and black, accented by a plastic python-embossed texture.

The Melissa + Baja East collection is now available at all MDreams boutiques, selected retailers and online at mdreams.com.sg