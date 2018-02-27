Stores in trend

TWEE

Korean fashion label Twee launched its first flagship store at 313@Somerset (#03-16 to 21) earlier this month.

The 4,030 sq ft outlet includes a wide range of trendy, South Korean runway-inspired apparel and accessories. Shoppers can look forward to over 400 new styles catering to both women and men every month.

The fashion brand also offers a Singapore-only exclusive Party Collection of premium dresses with complementary accessories including bags, eyewear and footwear.

The store features a range of products from Korean cosmetic brand Superface too, with a make-up counter for customers to receive makeovers complementing their outfits by Twee's in-house make-up artists.

PHOTOS: TWEE,

FENDI

Italian luxury brand Fendi opened a brand new store in Ion Orchard earlier this month. It is the first store on Orchard Road to have a full men's collection, featuring ready-to-wear clothes, shoes, leather goods and accessories.

The new store also offers Fendi's ever-expanding collections of women's and men's ready-to-wear clothes, furs and accessories, while also creating a dazzling showcase for collectible design pieces and furniture.

Special guests at the store's opening included local actress Zoe Tay and singers Nathan Hartono and The Sam Willows.

PHOTOS: TWEE, FENDI, STYLETRIBUTE PHOTOS: FENDI

STYLETRIBUTE

Local second-hand designer store StyleTribute last month launched a pop-up concept store at 140, Robinson Road, centred on the history and sustainability behind luxury goods.

The store aims to reframe consumer's mindset on pre-loved goods as well as share the stories behind the famous pieces from various fashion houses and how these styles defied trends.

Customers can view vintage photos while shopping classic pieces that were in vogue decades ago and are still popular today, including an Hermes Kelly bag model used by the late Princess Grace Kelly and a Dior dress design worn by actress Audrey Hepburn.