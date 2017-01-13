Stuff for Chinese New Year

BLUM

MYSTIC OF THE ORIENT

Local fashion label Blum has released a Chinese New Year collection that features a re-interpretation of the Chinese cheongsam with fabrics such as silk and silk organza.

There are 15 designs inspired by flowers, including orchids, such as the Dendrobium Stefanie Sun, which is named after the local singer.

Blum created two prints of the iconic orchid. One is called Dendrobium in Space, a sleeveless cheongsam, while the other is A Rose Amongst The Roses, a cap-sleeved cheongsam.

With so many designs, there is definitely a dress for every woman. The collection ranges from $289 to $389, and is available at Blum retail stores.

PHOTO: RISIS

RISIS

ZODIAC COLLECTION 2017

Add more gold to your decorations with Risis' latest collection, which is inspired by the Year of the Rooster.

Risis focuses on the five virtues of the rooster - wisdom, valour, courage, virtue and honour. Each virtue is represented by a design in the collection. All pieces are handcrafted in 24k gold.

Courage is represented by a gold rooster on a pedestal that resembles an imperial seal with Liu Li clouds as the base. There are three different sculptures to represent the welcoming of fortune and wish for everlasting happiness.

The roosters are cast in pewter, and the limited edition bases are available in Sunrise Orange ($5,900), Royal Purple ($5,900) and Sky Blue (left, $25,888).

The collection is available online and in stores.

PHOTO: ZILINGO

ZILINGO

CHINESE NEW YEAR APPAREL

Online store Zilingo, known for selling interesting stuff, has curated a list of affordable clothes for the Chinese New Year.

From shoes to dresses and jumpsuits, you will be able to find everything you need for this festive season.

As you will be moving around a lot during visits, try something functional with the Puff Relax Dress ($16.20), which is airy and comfortable.

For the romantic ones, The Belle Lace Dress (above, $11) is simple yet perfect.

The clothes are available on Zilingo's website and mobile application.