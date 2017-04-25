Stylish buys

Fashion

PHOTO: DOCKERS
PHOTO: UNIQLO
PHOTO: CLUE DE CLARE
Apr 25, 2017 06:00 am

DOCKERS

Dockers' Clean Khaki ($109.90) is your answer to casual Fridays and beyond.

Dress pants styling and minimal top stitching provide a clean finish for this pair of work pants, which also boasts an All Motion Comfort Waistband and Stretch for Performance, providing all-day comfort and versatility.

Finally, the no-wrinkle technology helps to keep you looking sharp all day.

Consider the bundle deal - any two pairs of pants for $159, any three pairs of pants for $199 and any four pairs of pants for $219, while stocks last.

UNIQLO

In collaboration with French luxury brand Princesse tam.tam, Uniqlo has launched Princesse tam.tam x UNIQLO, a women's swimwear collection with a "French resort" theme.

It comprises six designs and features botanical patterns and border stripes reminiscent of summer holidays in France, with chic colour variations.

The collection (from $14.90-$49.90) is now available online and selected Uniqlo stores.

ROBINSONS

Robinsons brings you the best of Korean fashion with the Korean Edit, a new one-stop women's multi-brand concept space currently available at the Heeren, Raffles City and Jem stores.

It features a mix of high-end labels as well as collections from emerging designers.

They include Clue de Clare ($89 to $349) and Abraham K Hangul ($149 to $289).

