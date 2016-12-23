PHOTOGRAPHY: KENNETH CHOO & JIMMY PANG STYLING: KOVIT ANG HAIR & MAKE UP: ANGEL GWEE USING COLOURS FROM GUERLAIN MODEL: CALEB WONG

The temperature usually drops during the year-end holiday season.

And this is the perfect time to put on a blazer and raise a glass or two.

With invitations to countless parties and other events, the blazer, one of the most versatile wardrobe staples, is something you should own.

And with so many options to choose from, picking the right blazer will be crucial to looking right for the occasion.

IN POLYESTER

This simple clean-cut blazer got pumped up with badges and patches paired over a deconstructed stripes tee and trousers. All from Zara.

IN KNIT

This knitted blazer takes you from your casual day to night effortlessly. Worn over an Asian collar shirt and cotton pants. All from Uniqlo.

IN CASHMERE

This light yet warm number is the best choice for a cold evening. Cashmere blazer over zipper jacket and jogger pants. All from Joseph.

IN VELVET

This structured blazer paired with black shirt and pants, accessorised with a light wool scarf and bow tie. All from Massimo Dutti.