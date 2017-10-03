Switch up your style

GENTLE MONSTER

The South Korean eyewear label has opened its South-east Asian flagship store at Ion Orchard and features the full range of its collection, including the key highlight of the year, a collaboration with British actress Tilda Swinton ($329 to $376).

To celebrate the opening, Gentle Monster created a limited-edition cat-eye Ami Adam ($328), which has orange-tinted lenses.

NEW BALANCE

The US footwear company is offering two new designs guaranteed to jazz up your sneaker collection.

Collaborating with US clothing brand Stussy, New Balance updates the iconic silhouette of the classic New Balance 990v4 sneaker with a clean, monotone cream colourway and white accents.

The Stussy x New Balance 990v4 ($329) features limited-edition details such as the Stussy logo on the insole and a branded black shoe bag.

Also check out the Hanon x New Balance U520HNF Fishermans Blues ($179), 13 years after New Balance first worked with the Scottish sneaker retailer.

Inspired by nautical themes with a marine-based colour palette, the running shoe features an array of sea blues executed in plush leather. It also has perforation details, a dual-branded leather insole and Hanon-branded leather hang tag.

It is now available exclusively at Limited Edt Vault at 313@Somerset.

The Stussy x New Balance is now available at Limited Edt Chamber at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and the Stussy Chapter Store at Cathay Cineleisure Orchard.

KIPLING

Go green with the Belgian fashion brand's new Edgeland collection ($39 to $279).

In shades of green, blue and brown, it features new styles including tote bags, carryalls, backpacks, cross-body bags, small pouches and the Super Organised bag divider fitted with radio-frequency identification protection technology to keep digital identity theft at bay.

The line also incorporates the use of eco-friendly fabrics that are lightweight and water-resistant.

The Kipling Edgeland collection is now available at Kipling stores islandwide.