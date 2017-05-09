Tips to keep your nails strong

These tips for easy care will keep those nails strong and healthy.

STOP BITING YOUR NAILS

Biting your nails causes uneven ridges and tears in your nails, allowing moisture (and sometimes bacteria) to penetrate the nail, weakening it.

It's also unhygienic.

GIVE YOUR NAILS A BREAK

While gel nails and nail art are really pretty to look at, sometimes your nails just need a couple of days (or even a week) to rest and be chemical-free.

BE GENTLE WITH YOUR NAILS

Nails are actually really delicate and scrubbing nails too hard or subjecting them to wear and tear can expose you to infections.

Wash your hands and remember to clean under the nails as well to keep them free from bacteria.

KEEP A NAIL FILE HANDY

Whether it's typing on the keyboard or working out at the gym, snags and tears can happen.

An emery board can help smooth out rough edges and help prevent breakages.

APPLY NAIL STRENGTHENERS

Give your nails a boost with nail strengtheners or just to help them recover from daily stresses.

A version of this article first appeared on www.womensweekly.com.sg.