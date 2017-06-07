TNP New Face: Turning modelling dreams into careers

She was waitressing part-time at a banquet when she was spotted and was convinced to participate in The New Paper New Face pageant last year.

Despite not having any modelling experience, Miss Shwetaa Rai, 19, clinched the first runner-up title.

The competition transformed her aspiration into ambition.

She recounted how the many opportunities during that period allowed her to strut her stuff and pick up experience.

Said Miss Rai: "We got to try out different outfits and looks, and it was a way for me to explore modelling. I also got a lot of professional advice."

And that has led her to pursue a modelling dream.

Miss Rai will be auditioning for Basic Models Management. She will also model for a friend's boutique line.

"Before, I only had the underlying thought to become a model, now I am considering it as a full-time profession," she said.

Last year's New Face contestant Sohee Park. TNP PHOTOS: Wendy Lim & Salwa Nadhirah

South Korean model Sohee Park, 24, initially joined New Face for exposure. She also hoped to make new friends through it. Based in Singapore for modelling stints, she did not have any friends then.

"I wanted to meet new friends. I've kept in touch with some of them until now."

Miss Park is a model with NOW Model Management. She also participated in reality modelling TV show, Korea's Next Top Model in 2013.

FOREIGN FACTOR

On being New Face 2016's second runner-up, she said: "I thought I wasn't going to win anything because I am a foreigner.

"I was surprised and happy, it made me feel more confident about modelling in Singapore."

Miss Kim Min Pei Lam, 23, also developed more confidence and self-awareness during New Face 2016.

Last year's New Face contestant Kim Min Pei Lam. TNP PHOTOS: Wendy Lim & Salwa Nadhirah

She wanted to participate in the four preceding editions but missed out each year as she was always out of town during the audition period.

Last year, she finally managed to make it. And she was crowned the winner.

The freelance model and host said the stint opened many doors for her.

She has modelled for local fashion brand Love, Bonito. It has also opened doors to hosting gigs for event launches.

Miss Kim, who never expected to win, said: "New Face is the biggest modelling competition in Singapore.

"I was really just doing it to have fun, and it was already an achievement to have participated in it."

This year's New Face auditions will be held next Saturday. (See details below).

Miss Kim, who will be present, said interested candidates have been asking her advice on social media.

"I told them not to be nervous about competing with other girls; it is you against yourself and being the best version of yourself," she said.

"Go for the experience, don't shortchange yourself."