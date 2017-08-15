Top picks from Net-a-Porter insider

Ms Lisa Aiken, the globetrotting retail fashion director of Net-a-Porter and all-round tastemaker, shares her cultural indulgences and pick of trends and new labels to know for Fall/Winter 2017.

Ms Lisa Aiken, the influential retail fashion director of Net-a-Porter, is pumped up about Wanda Nylon clothes, Danse Lente bags and Neous shoes. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/LISA AIKEN

FRENCH LABELS TO KNOW

"Wanda Nylon, by the young French designer Johanna Senyk. She won last year's prestigious Andam Award and is experimental with fabrics, using lame in sweatshirts and creating cotton-tweed hybrids.

"I am also excited about Koche for its fusion of streetwear and couture techniques."

Wanda Nylon clothes. PHOTO:WANDA NYLON

BAG BRAND TO KNOW

"Danse Lente does contemporary bags that eschew loud logos. They're modern and clean but always have a detail that stands out, such as the colour contrasts or (graphic) metal hardware."

A Danse Lente bag. PHOTO: DANSE LENTE

INSIDER SHOE BRAND

"Neous was started by a former fashion editor and suits women who have an understated style but want something statement.

"It is great for fans of sculptural footwear too as some of its designs come with conical or spherical heels."

MUST-KNOW TRENDS

"There is a return to tailoring and heritage checks for pantsuits or blazers. I am also excited that many designers are using colour in unexpected combinations such as turquoise and red.

"Another trend with a broad appeal is reinvented classics - the way Demna Gvasalia reworks and deconstructs the trenchcoat or shirt at Balenciaga.

"(I believe) this speaks to a woman and gives her reason to buy, because the clothes are interesting and directional without being too scary."

Neous shoes. PHOTO: NEOUS

HER FAVOURITE HOTEL

"The NoMad Hotel in New York has an old-world aesthetic but feels modern and cool. One feels at home there - (a plus) especially for frequent travellers like me. Having a warm bath in its giant roll-top tub is the best thing to do at the end of the day, especially during Fashion Week in the middle of winter."

TRAVEL ESSENTIALS

"I bring along Diptyque's Figuier candle with me most of the time to remind me of home.

"My airplane uniform comprises a Proenza Schouler henley shirt and track pants by Theory or Haider Ackermann. You can wear them with flip-flops, sneakers or sandals, and everything still looks good."

RECOMMENDED DINING SPOT

"I took my husband to Berners Tavern (an all-day restaurant by celebrated English chef Jason Atherton) in London for his birthday recently, and it was simply amazing.

"It is located in a refurbished old building (the London EDITION hotel in Fitzrovia) and has the most incredible chandeliers."

FAVOURITE ARTIST

"The late American abstract expressionist painter Lee Krasner (who was Jackson Pollock's wife). Because I am a bit of a feminist, her work makes me pause and think about what a female artist like her had to go through (having always been measured against her husband) and makes me thankful for what women can achieve today."

SIGNATURE SCENT

"I love male fragrances and was first attracted to Le Labo's Santal 33, which a male friend was wearing. Even though it is a unisex scent, it is intense and masculine."

ON HER PLAYLIST

"I am listening to (English blues singer-songwriter) Rag'n'Bone Man's Human. He's got the most insane voice. I relate to the lyrics of the album's titular song very much because it is just very honest."

This article first appeared in Female magazine.