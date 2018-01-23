Uggs, pigs and tartan: The big trends at men's Paris fashion week

Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck caught the air of the times by dressing the models up in pig hoods.

Thigh-high Ugg boots, men paraded as dogs, pigs and dinosaurs and a tartan army of plaids and checks were among the top trends at Paris Fashion Week (Men's) this year.

The event ended on Sunday, and here are the talking points:

ANIMALS

That was the week when the fashion industry had its Harvey Weinstein moment with allegations that two star photographers, Bruce Weber and Mario Testino, had harassed and assaulted models.

Julien David, Walter Van Beirendonck and Comme des Garcons caught the air of the times by putting dog, pig and dinosaur heads on their models, while Rick Owens ripped his clothes "in anger".

"It is draining to watch unhealthy cycles repeat themselves, behaviourally and historically, and it is hard to suppress a howl of rage," he said.

Sacai designer Chitose Abe and French brand Etudes took a stand against US President Donald Trump by using The New York Times' "The Truth Is Hard" slogan on their clothes to support media outlets he has accused of "fake news".

UGG UGLY NO MORE?

They have been called "Australia's joke on the rest of the world", and many thought they had been confined to fashion Alcatraz. But no, Ugg boots are back and this time they are thigh-high.

Y/Project designer Glenn Martens tried to turn the sheepskin slippers into fetish objects of desire.

He described wearing them as putting your "feet in warm butter" and said taking them to the crotch "keeps your thighs as well as your feet warm".

More conventional Uggs turned up in the Sacai show with designer Abe admitting: "I wear them myself in winter... even outdoors."

CHECK OUT THE TARTAN

There was no doubting the dominant pattern for next winter.

Tartan and check ran through three quarters of the Paris collections.

From street style brands such as Facetasm and Andrea Crews to White Mountaineering, Henrik Vibskov, Sacai, Agnes B, Thom Browne and Alexander McQueen, a tartan army was on the march.

And with the "Prince of Prints" Dries Van Noten, whose beautiful use of Stewart tartan may have finally rescued it from the clutches of Bay City Roller kitsch.

MAN BAGS

With so much money to be made, it is no surprise that the fashion industry keeps insisting that men need handbags.

Rare was the show that did not have a model holding a bag, swinging a sack or shoulder bag nonchalantly over one arm.

Even Van Noten, who is normally above such things, included one.

While a cat-shaped, highly strokeable clutch bag was also spotted in one front row, Loewe won the originality prize for its elephant-shaped bag, which sits on the knee. Clearly a must for the man who cannot fit everything into his trunk.

BOOTS WITH SUITS

Whether it is the influence of the television series Peaky Blinders or to man-up more fey androgynous looks, designers favoured robust boots over every other form of footwear on the catwalk.

Dr Martens were omnipresent, with even Dior paying homage with its own versions of the butch work boots, while Rick Owens won many new fans with his suede boots with extended soles.

Boots were almost the rule under the most well-cut of suits, with John Galliano debuting a male version of the Tabi boot for Maison Margiela, as did Demna Gvasalia at Vetements.