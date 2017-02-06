US retail giant drops Ivanka Trump's brand

US fashion retailer Nordstrom has dropped the Ivanka Trump line of shoes and clothing, citing slow sales after a campaign to boycott stores doing business with the new US president's family.

The retailer said it "makes buying decisions based on performance", and cutting some of the 2,000-plus brands it carries "is part of the regular rhythm of our business".

"Each year we cut about 10 per cent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand's performance we've decided not to buy it for this season," Nordstrom said in a statement released to US media.

"Like with everything we buy, we make those decisions season by season," it wrote on Twitter.

Nordstrom's decision follows the #GrabYourWallet campaign urging customers to boycott stores doing business with the Trump family and companies that have supported him.

The movement was started in October by two women after President Donald Trump's crude "grab them by the *****" comments in a 2005 recording were made public.

#GrabYourWallet co-founder Shannon Coulter wrote on Twitter: "Yes! Those who voted against Donald control US$7 trillion in spending. Never forget it. Never forget our power. Together, we can change a lot."

The site grabyourwallet.org lists companies they support boycotting and gives reasons.

Ms Trump, who serves as an adviser to her father, licenses her name to branded products including shoes, handbags and clothing. She also designs and sells jewellery.