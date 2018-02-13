Valentine's Day fashion finds

ASPIAL

Let love bloom tomorrow with the Valentine's Day collections from the home-grown company's brands of Lee Hwa Jewellery and Citigems.

The former's Charmes Les Gemmes, a solitaire ring-meets-charm collection (from $538) injects whimsical and modern touches to traditional symbols of affection.

Available in tiara, rose, heart, key and arrow designs, partners can complement the rings with charms in any of these five shapes - crown, ribbon, cupid, lock and heart.

Meanwhile, Citigems is celebrating the languages of love with its collection featuring special-edition nano glass with "I love you" inscribed in 99 languages.

The 99 Magnific Love Languages in ring and pendant forms are available in rose gold or white gold ($38 to $625).

The collections are available at all Lee Hwa Jewellery and Citigems boutiques respectively.

KATE SPADE NEW YORK

The US fashion brand's spring/summer 2018 capsule collection will set hearts aflutter this Valentine's Day.

Its round Rosaria shades ($240) feature a flat metal heart-shaped front and slim metal temples, and are available in red frames with brown lenses, pink frames with brown and pink lenses and black frames with grey lenses.

They are available at all Kate Spade boutiques.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Another great Valentine's Day find is the Italian fashion brand's pre-spring 2018 bag, the Sofia Rainbow ($2,890 for small, $3,490 for medium), an updated version of the Sofia bag, which was created for the spring/summer 2009 collection.

It is available in a range of sophisticated colours, including Bonbon, Rhododendron, Pale Blue, Opal, Lilac and Jasmine, and comes in calfskin or luxurious glossy elaphe snakeskin.

After opening the bag and the two side zips, the gusseted pocket reveals a series of multi-coloured compartments that pay homage to the Rainbow sandal made by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1938 for Hollywood legend Judy Garland.

The Sofia Rainbow is available at all Salvatore Ferragamo stores and online at www.ferragamo.com.