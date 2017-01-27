Valentino goes for elegance this spring

PARIS Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased his debut solo haute couture collection in Paris on Wednesday, presenting an ethereal spring/summer 2017 line.

It is the first time Piccioli has designed a haute couture collection on his own, after his former creative partner Maria Grazia Chiuri became Dior's first female creative director.

Chiuri debuted her Dior haute couture line in Paris on Monday.

The simple and delicate Valentino collection by Piccioli included a rose-coloured and ruffled chiffon dress with a deep neckline and a mint long-sleeved gown, which gave it an Olympian feel.

Dreamy column dresses in straight and classical forms evoked a fairytale world with gentle, spring colours of ivory, pastel pink and clay-green.

Billowing floor-length gowns embellished with flowers and sequins transformed the models into goddesses as they strolled along the catwalk to music composed by French film composer Alexandre Desplat.

Valentino's show took place on the penultimate day of Paris Haute Couture Week, with the curtains coming down on the event yesterday.