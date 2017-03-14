What's new

KIPLING

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Kipling is launching new bags and an Asia exclusive print - the Dream Garden.

The key style for the Day to Night collection is the Defea (pictured, in Dream Garden print), which is inspired by the urban edges of cities, mixing utility with chic city cool.

Other key pieces include miniature versions of the City Pack and Defea styles, providing the perfect accessories for travel and leisure.

The Spring 2017 Everyday and the Day to Night collections are available at all Kipling stores islandwide. Prices for the bags start from $155.

FENTY PUMA

The Fenty x Puma Spring-Summer 2017 collection by pop star Rihanna has hit our stores, featuring a mash-up of French Rococo and neoclassical flair with athletic street styling.

It is available at Puma retail stores (Bugis+, Paragon and VivoCity) and authorised retailers.

New arrivals will continue to be released across April, May and June. Prices for styles, such as the Lace Up Heel (pictured), start from $130.

GOLDHEART

Goldheart has launched a new Sassy series of the MODE Gold 916 IT Bag pendants (pictured) to tie in with International Women's Day.

It features floral, geometric and heart patterns. Each design is limited to three pieces and will be available at most Goldheart boutiques and online from tomorrow at $748 a pendant.

Every $38 earned from the Sassy pendants will be donated to Singapore Council of Women's Organisations' Star Shelter.

Lace Up Heel PHOTO: FENTY AND PUMA