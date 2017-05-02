What's new

CALVIN KLEIN

Calvin Klein presents ck all, its new inclusive and expressive unisex fragrance.

It is inspired by the cultural wave brought forth by the new generation. The fragrance is one of citrus woody amber, with bottom notes of amber, musk and vetiver.

It is available at selected department stores and all Sephora outlets.

A 100ml bottle of the eau de toilette spray retails for $88, and the 200ml bottle goes for $121.

ETUDE HOUSE

Get the perfect pout with Etude House's new Dear My Glass Tinting Lips-Talk collection.

There are 20 shades ($15.90) and 20 cases ($7.90), each designed with quirky patterns and pastel themes. The lipsticks are formulated with nourishing ingredients like collagen and honey, keeping lips plump and moisturised.

The collection is available at all Etude House stores.

SULWHASOO

To celebrate 20 years of its signature serum, beauty brand Sulwhasoo presents the First Care Activating Serum EX ($195) in limited edition packaging, and a new First Care Activating Mask (above, $72 for five sheets).

The serum is limited to 1,000 bottles, and moisturises skin, balances it and magnifies radiance. The micro net radiance sheet mask perfectly fits the face, allowing theingredients to penetrate.

Both products will be available at all Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters from Thursday.