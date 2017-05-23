What's new

T.M.LEWIN

Check out T.M.Lewin's new limited edition Super Fitted Stretch Shirt ($159, right), which is designed to flatter your physique while maximising comfort.

Its first-ever stretch style was developed in an official partnership with Lycra. Made with 5 per cent Lycra, the shirt has a slight elastic quality that gives greater freedom of movement, yet is still light and soft to wear.

In conjunction with the Great Singapore Sale, T.M.Lewin suits can be bought at up to 50 per cent off. Any two shirts, ties or cufflinks are going at 20 per cent off, and any three or more at 30 per cent off.

Visit its stores at ION Orchard, Raffles City, Suntec City, VivoCity, Westgate or Isetan Scotts.

SWAROVSKI

Swarovski has introduced two new ranges of bling, and both the Gipsy ($179 to $599) and Guilty (price upon request) collections celebrate the slowly dimming California sunset of laid-back Los Angeles.

Redefining casual femininity, the sunset gold tones combine with amber crystal shades.

Also prominent is the idea of movement and fluidity, shining through fringes and elongated shapes.

Both ranges include multiple pieces such as necklaces and earrings, and they can be found at Swarovski stores islandwide.

LEGACY MACHINE N°1 FINAL EDITION

Swiss brand MB&F launches the Legacy Machine N°1 Final Edition watch to bring the LM1 series to a close.

It is housed in stainless steel, echoing the strength of the series and taking the focus off the exterior to better highlight the beauty of the LM1 engine. The timepiecehas a dark chocolate face.

The LM1 Final Edition ($129,400) - limited to 18 pieces - is available at L'Atelier by The Hour Glass at ION Orchard.