What's new in beauty

PHOTO: KATE TOKYO

KATE TOKYO

Kate Tokyo's Spring Summer 2017 Collection boasts a range of colour-rich make-up.

Rock a femme fatale look with Kate's Metal Glamour Eyes ($23.50, above), an eyeshadow palette available in six colours that lends your peepers a dark metallic shine.

Check out the smudge resistant dual mascara Kate Glamorous Lash ($23.50) that comes with two brushes that work in tandem to create a wide-eye effect.

Kate Tokyo's Spring Summer 2017 Collection is available at selected FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Sasa and Watsons stores.

PHOTO: LANEIGE

LANEIGE

The popular Korean cosmetic house introduces the next must-have for the busy office woman - the Laneige Water Bank Double Layering Oil ($50, above).

The multi-use Water Bank Double Layering Oil forms a moisture film that relieves inner skin tightness. Moisture is driven deep into the skin, providing a dewy glow to your complexion.

The Double Layering Oil will be available exclusively at all Sephora stores on May 11. It will be sold at all Laneige boutiques and counters, Lazada Singapore and Zalora Singapore from May 25.

PHOTO: PACO RABANNE

PACO RABANNE

Paco Rabanne presents two new scents: Invictus Intense for him, and Olympéa Intense (above) for her.

Invictus Intense ($147 for 100ml) is a strong, powerful and unrelenting fragrance of sexy woody-amber, with the amber adding an intensified, sensual effect.

The Olympéa Intense ($179 for 80ml) is a powerful assertion of femininity, with amber setting the tone, while musky notes blend perfectly with salty vanilla.

Both fragrances are available at all Robinsons, Metro, Tangs, Sephora stores and Takashimaya.