What's new out there

POH HENG

Carousel collection

Poh Heng has launched a new Carousel collection featuring spring charm additions, each representing the dreams and memories of a woman, in line with International Women's Day tomorrow.

The charms, ranging from sea creatures to a baby-inspired series, are made from 22K and 18K gold, white gold and rose gold, and held together with a 22K yellow gold or 18K white gold chain. Prices are from $180 to $880. The Baby series is now available at Poh Heng stores, while the Underwater series will be available at the end of March.

PHOTO: POH HENG

ECCO

COOL 2.0 Collection

Boasting colours such as cool white and tarmac, and designs for men and women, the collection allows the feet to breathe and moulds to their shape. Priced from $279.90, it is available at ECCO stores and online.

OAKLEY

Crossrange Collection

The Oakley Crossrange sunglasses, presented by premium and sports eyewear retailer Luxottica, boasts interchangeable lifestyle and sports nose pads and temples, allowing for an ideal fit across various face types.

The lifestyle nose pads and temples lend a refined look to wearers, while the sports nose pads and temples keep the frame comfortably in place.

All frames come in a stress-resistant O Matter material for better durability and comfort, with Plutonite lens materials for 100 per cent UV protection.

All lenses are available with Oakley Prizm lens technology that fine-tunes vision and emphasises colours where the eye is most sensitive to detail.

Priced between $270 and $395, the collection is available at authorised Oakley retailers.