Woman with Down syndrome aims high and dreams big

Miss Chen with the limited-edition bag that displays her art.

Miss Chen Wan Yi has set her sights on working as a fashion designer and is determined to meet style icons like American model-host Tyra Banks.

The 29-year-old housekeeper and uniform attendant at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, who has Down syndrome, has taken her first step towards her dream as her artwork has been printed on a limited-edition bag released by local shoe brand Pazzion.

It retails at $12 and will be available at all Pazzion stores and their online store till Aug 13, while stocks last.

This collaboration between the Down Syndrome Association (DSA) - of which Miss Chen is a member - and Pazzion aims to generate greater awareness about Down syndrome and to dispel misconceptions about those with the genetic condition.

All proceeds from the sale of the bag will be donated to the DSA to fund daily enrichment activities for their members.

Overfour weeks, Miss Chen conceptualisedand painted the piece using her pet dog Melo as inspiration.

By incorporating bright colours, her design was chosen by Pazzion as it stood out.

Miss Chen told The New Paper: "It was an enjoyable process for me and I had fun... Now that the design has come to life, I am happy and excited to see it in stores.

"Having Down syndrome doesn't affect me at all. I believe anyone can one day reach their goals and turn their dreams into reality. I hope my story can inspire others to stick to a goal and never give up."

This can-do attitude has helped Miss Chen greatly.

She said: "Fashion lets me express myself and show who I really am inside."

And what about Miss Chen's other dreams?

She said: "One of my favourite brands is Victoria's Secret and I would love to design their swimwear collection in the future."