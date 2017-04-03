10 habits that make your breath smell bad
Feeling insecure about your bad breath but don't quite know how to fix it?
These 10 lifestyle habits could be the reason why you stink...
NOT FLOSSING
Flossing is a pain and sometimes you may skip it when you're tired. But often, when food gets stuck between your teeth, bacteria feeds on it, producing foul odours.
DRINKING TOO MUCH ALCOHOL
Alcohol can dehydrate and dry your mouth out, leading to more bacteria production.
YOU DON'T DRINK ENOUGH WATER
Drinking water encourages saliva production, which helps to slow down bacteria production in your mouth and improve the smell of your breath.
YOU USE TOO MUCH MOUTHWASH
The alcohol in certain mouthwashes can kill the bacteria in your mouth, causing them to repopulate faster. So while they might work initially, in the long run, they might not help.
YOU EAT TOO MANY MINTS
Although a quick solution, the sugar found in mints provides a food source for the bacteria inhabiting your mouth.
YOU TAKE MEDICATION
Some medicines can cause a dry mouth.
YOU SKIP MEALS
When you do that, your body releases chemicals from your tummy that rise up and come out of your mouth as bad breath.
YOU SMOKE
We all know the health-related side effects of smoking - bad breath is one of them.
YOU USE AN OLD TOOTHBRUSH
Replace your toothbrushes frequently because they tend to be great breeding grounds for bacteria.
YOU BREATHE THROUGH YOUR MOUTH
Breathing through your mouth can result in a dry mouth and bad breath so be sure to breathe through your nose.
This article is adapted from The Singapore Women's Weekly