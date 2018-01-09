12 things from your kitchen that can be used as face masks

Honey is chock-full of antioxidants, and avocados can moisturise your skin.

HONEY

As an ancient wound healer, honey serves as an antibacterial salve that provides a burst of moisture to your skin. It is also chock-full of antioxidants. You will have baby soft skin after you wash it off.

EGG WHITE

Full of protein, egg white works brilliantly in tightening your pores to control excess sebum production. Slather a thin layer of egg white on your T-zone area and it will get rid of unsightly blackheads too.

ALOE VERA

The cooling pulp of the aloe vera plant can soothe sunburns and dry skin. Packed with antioxidants, it also makes your skin look much brighter when removed.

AVOCADO

The creamy flesh of avocados contains a lot of fatty acids that protect and moisturise your skin. The oils soften your skin and give you an amazing glow.

GREEN TEA LEAVES

Keep your tea bags in the fridge after use as they serve as a great face mask. Leave it on your face to reduce inflammation as well as puffiness around your eyes. This is due to the high amount of antioxidants found in tea.

CHICKPEA FLOUR

Chickpea flour, also known as gram flour, is a dry powder obtained from grinding dry chickpeas.

It is commonly used in South-east Asia as a natural cleansing agent due to its exfoliating properties, to remove dirt and grime from pores.

TURMERIC

This is known as a potent healer. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric also reduce the risk of getting acne in the future.

Mix a quarter of a tablespoon of turmeric with some yoghurt or milk before applying it to your face. Be careful not to use too much, as it can give your skin a yellow tinge if applied liberally.

OATMEAL

This breakfast staple can also be used to nourish your face, and its grainy texture makes it an excellent exfoliator.

Oatmeal soaked in water or milk also removes excess oil and dirt from pores. As it is high in lipids, an oatmeal mask nourishes your skin too.

BANANA

Bananas contain zinc, which can help reduce acne. Banana flesh also has vitamin A, which is great for fading acne scars.

TOMATO

Tomatoes have a seedy pulp that is bursting with water. It delivers a burst of moisture to your skin and the high amount of antioxidants and collagen keep your skin plump and fresh.

CUCUMBER

There is a reason why cucumber slices are associated with relaxing spa sessions. Placing them over your eyes hydrates your eye area while its vitamin C content reduces swelling.

PAPAYA

Papayas contain the enzyme papain, which lightens acne scars and skin discolouration.

Aside from soothing your skin with its hydrating quality, papaya pulp boosts the collagen production of your skin as well.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)