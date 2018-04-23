4 ways to perk up in the morning without any caffeine

For some of us, reaching for a cuppa in the morning is no more than second nature. It may even be our primary motivation for getting out of bed.

But research has shown how detrimental too much caffeine can be to our health, causing headaches, anxiety, rapid heartbeat, irritability, insomnia and even sleep disturbances.

Thankfully, there are other ways to perk you up without having to go through a caffeine crash.

CONSISTENT SLEEP SCHEDULE

Stick to a sleep schedule even on the weekends. Before you groan, it's important to note that adopting good sleeping habits is integral to a relaxing bedtime ritual, resulting in a more well-rested you in the morning.

Regulating your body's clock could help you fall asleep and stay asleep for the night.

On the other hand, falling asleep and waking up at different times will confuse your body's internal clock, leaving you with a disrupted sleeping pattern.

Once you regulate your sleep schedule, you'll find yourself less groggy in the morning and you'll be less tempted to reach for a cuppa.

'RIGHT' WAKE-UP TIME

There's a reason why it feels so jarring when we're awoken by the alarm - it's because your alarm clock doesn't know your sleep cycle.

According to sleep analysts, there is a "best time" to wake up in order to feel energised and refreshed.

Apparently, even if you've got long hours of sufficient rest the night before, you may still feel rather groggy if you wake up during the "wrong" phase of your sleep cycle.

There are plenty of free sleep calculators available online which uses a formula based on the body's natural rhythms to work out the best time for you to sleep or rise.

NUTRITIOUS BREAKFAST

Start your day right with a well-balanced breakfast of protein, complex carbs and healthy fats - think wholegrain bread with eggs and muesli. These nutritious food will provide you with energy and keep you full until lunch.

FRESH AIR

Set aside 10 minutes in the morning for a quick stroll outdoors and take in the fresh air. The sudden increase in oxygen will wake up your brain and your body.

According to a study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, spending time in fresh air and surrounded by nature increases energy in 90 per cent of people.

If you aren't too keen on heading out for a walk in the morning, leave the window in your bedroom open a little at night instead.

The coolness of the room in the early morning will also make it easier for you to get out of bed.

