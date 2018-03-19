5 health benefits of chia seeds, particularly for women

As Asians, we're always sceptical about trying new foods that are said to have health benefits.

The same goes with chia seeds. They are sold at major supermarkets and smoothie bowl shops, but it seems as though only a handful of locals are into them.

Well, that needs to change.

This versatile superfood that originated from Mayan and Aztec cultures boasts a long list of benefits which have been proven by research.

PREVENTS PREMATURE SKIN AGEING

Chia seeds are packed with antioxidants - a substance that helps speed up the skin repair process and prevents any further damage.

It is also able to increase collagen levels, which in turn gives you taut and glowy skin.

Apart from consuming these seeds, applying them topically also works amazingly.

Grind the seeds with a coffee or spice grinder for the nutrients to reach your skin easily.

Mix it with some water till you get a paste consistency and apply it directly to your face as a mask.

BOOSTS ENERGY AND METABOLISM

Studies have shown that eating chia seeds prior to a workout provides the same amount of energy as a sugary energy drink, but without the high sugar content.

Taking a serving of chia seeds a day also helps to boost metabolism and burn belly fat too.

FIGHTS BREAST AND CERVICAL CANCER

The omega-3 fatty acid component found in chia seeds has been proven to limit the growth of cancer cells.

Studies have also shown that eating the seeds can kill the cancer cells without harming normal healthy cells.

KEEPS YOU FULL FOR LONGER

Don't underestimate these tiny seeds because they can absorb up to 10 times their weight in water due to it being a high-fibre food.

This means that you will be less likely to snack after your meals, which might lead to weight loss.

Add a serving of chia seeds into your juice or cereal in the morning. This makes an easy and fuss-free way of consuming the recommended intake of the superfood.

KEEPS STRESS AWAY

Tryptophan, an amino acid found in chia seeds, can help your body produce serotonin, which leads to feeling of calmness.

Some studies have also found that it can help fight anxiety.

Delicious chia seed pudding recipes are all over the Internet so you'll surely find one with your favourite ingredients.

It makes a yummy and healthy dessert that you can snack on after a long and tiring day at work.

This article first appeared on Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)