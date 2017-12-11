5 tips to overcome morning grogginess

Take a hot shower once you wake up to get blood flowing.

Life often feels like it is made up of two types of mornings - where you feel amazing after three hours of sleep versus waking up tired after eight hours of sleep or more.

You feel exhausted and annoyed, which leads to irritability and often low productivity.

Here are five easy steps to minimise those groggy mornings that demotivate us for the rest of the day.

GET TO YOUR WINDOW

Once you are awake, draw your curtains open and let some sunlight in. It helps reduce melatonin levels, which control your sleep and wake cycles. When melatonin levels are low, you are more likely to feel awake.

WORK OUT FIRST

We know, it sounds like a chore. You are already tired, why put yourself through a round of torture before heading to work?

Well, getting some exercise in the morning sends oxygen throughout your muscles and gets your heart pumping.

This will help you stay alert at a faster rate. Stretches, lunges and jumping jacks are awesome exercises that you can do once you get out of bed.

TAKE A SHOWER

Showers will wake you up. Turn up the temperature of the water to as hot as you can take it - this will aid in increasing your blood flow.

End off with 30 seconds of cold water to stay alert through the day.

DON'T SKIP BREAKFAST

It is true that it is the most important meal of the day. Breakfast increases your glycogen levels and in turn, keeps you feeling energised throughout the day.

Stay away from foods loaded with sugar, and try to eat foods like apples and eggs.

They are great sources of vitamins and protein, which will surely help you stay awake and get moving.

SUPPLEMENTS

Vitamins B6 and B12, folic acid, thiamine and niacin all support the energy metabolism process long-term, so introduce these into your morning daily routine and your body will soon start showing you positive effects.

This article first appeared in Her World Online (www.herworldplus.com)