6 best nuts to eat for weight loss

Struggling to manage your mid-day snack cravings? Try turning to nuts. Despite being fat- and calorie-dense, proper portion control will ensure you curb cravings without gaining weight. Here are six weight loss-friendly nuts you can eat without guilt.

ALMONDS

Almonds can be your go-to pre-workout food if you are looking to shed some weight. They contain amino acid L-arginine, which according to a study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, can help you burn more fats and carbs during your workout. Another study, published in the International Journal of Obesity and Related Metabolic Disorders, found that obese adults who started on a diet high in almonds lost more weight than those who ate complex carbohydrates of similar calories and protein levels.

PISTACHIOS

Pistachios have fewer calories than most nuts. Eating pistachios that have shells is also believed to greatly help portion control because the process of deshelling slows down eating, giving your body ample time to digest. The shells also provide a visual reminder of how much you have eaten. These factors along with their high fibre content allow you to fill yourself up without overeating.

WALNUTS

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association revealed that even though walnuts have high fat content, a walnut-rich diet was able to stimulate weight loss and maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Unlike many other nuts that are rich in monounsaturated fats, walnuts contain polyunsaturated fats, in particular, alpha-Linolenic acid (ALA), a fatty acid that is said to be able to enhance exercise performance and induce weight loss.

BRAZIL NUTS

With their rich and creamy flavour, Brazil nuts are one of the best sources of selenium, an immunity booster that helps your body to maintain healthy metabolism. More importantly, it regulates thyroid hormones, which controls how your body uses fat. They are also particularly rich in arginine, an amino acid that has been associated with weight loss. However, bear in mind that Brazil nuts are calorie-dense, so incorporating a few of them into your snack or meal plan is enough for you to reap their benefits.

CASHEW NUTS

They generally contain less fat than other nuts. Unlike heavily processed foods, raw and organic cashews will also ensure that you will not end up craving more after eating them. Furthermore, they contain high levels of magnesium. According to research by the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University, magnesium helps to facilitate the synthesis of fats and carbohydrates.

PEANUTS

Researchers from Purdue University in the US found that not only did moderate consumption of peanuts not lead to any weight gain, it also increased resting energy expenditure by 11 per cent, meaning you can burn more calories when you are at rest.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)