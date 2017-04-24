Adventures with grandson keep her feeling young

Ms Doris Yip (right) with her daughter and grandson.

Also known as the mother of local celebrity blogger Wendy Cheng or Xiaxue, the 58-year-old divorcee is pretty popular on Instagram too, with almost 38,000 followers.

Ms Doris Yip stays youthful, upbeat and active thanks to her daughter and four-year-old grandson, whom she takes out every week.

Ms Yip, a real estate agent, told The New Paper: "Although I am not an outdoorsy person, I spend time outdoors with (my grandson), running around in parks and swimming.

"Playing with him makes me feel young as he cheers me up all the time...I have to keep my energy level up and run after him.

"My daughter encourages me to try new things, such as going for various beauty treatments, which also makes me feel young."

At one point, Ms Yip took on three jobs to support her children, but she still managed to strike a balance between work, fitness and family.

She said: "I was a property agent and life insurance agent for one company and a general insurance agent for another.

"At that time, for about nine months, I went to the gym with a friend three times a week in the morning. Although I had many jobs, they had flexible hours."

Eight years ago, she hit a low point in her life and felt "alone and out of shape", which prompted her to exercise.

Ms Yip also regulates her diet with healthy meals, such as eating salads on certain days.

"As I age, I know it is important to keep myself surrounded with the people I love and be able to do the things I love.

"With the right mindset, a good diet and ample exercise, you can move as young as you feel on the inside (and outside)," she said.