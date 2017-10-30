Avoid trigger foods to calm irritable bowel syndrome

People struggling with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) might do better on an individualised diet, a recent study suggests.

Those who went on customised diets that avoided foods with the potential to trigger symptoms felt better than patients whose diets included foods that were problematic for them, researchers found.

IBS can cause chronic abdominal pain, gas, diarrhoea and constipation.

Intolerance to certain foods can trigger these symptoms, and patients may seek relief by using blood tests to pinpoint which foods they need to avoid.

For the study, researchers did blood tests to identify problematic foods for 58 IBS patients. Then, they randomly assigned patients to follow diets that avoided or included these problem foods for a month.