Beauty can be painless

He once had a patient who came to his clinic with burns on her face from a botched intense pulsed light treatment in China.

But after a month of non-invasive laser treatments, her scars were no longer visible.

She is among the patients who have walked into Dr Kenneth Thean's office with problems and walked out with renewed confidence and better skin.

The 60-year-old medical director of aesthetics clinic Ensoul Medical Clinic at the International Buildingdoes 40 to 50 treatments a day.

Many of his patients are working professionals with concerns such as acne and acne scarring, dark spots and dark undereye circles.

According to Dr Thean, those aged 38 and above are increasingly opting for more non-surgical ways to regain their youthful appearance.

The doctor, who does aesthetic treatments and has 36 years of experience in various medical fields, told The New Paper: "They see the importance of slowing down the ageing process and want to avoid surgery and injections."

He added: "Our treatments are quick, with no downtime and (patients) can go back to work or head straight to a party."

Ensoul, which opened in June, prides itself in offering non-invasive methods to lighten pigmentation, brighten skin, stimulate collagen growth, and tighten and lift the skin using a multitude of devices to target the different layers and subcutaneous tissue.

We aim to make you look younger by improving the quality of your skin and helping to restore your former appearance. Dr Kenneth Thean

Injectables such as botox and fillers are available upon request.

Dr Thean said: "We don't aim to make you more beautiful by changing your appearance. We aim to make you look younger by improving the quality of your skin and helping to restore your former appearance.

"We combine different machines at each session and modify treatment programmes as we go along, to ensure a customised, optimal result for each patient."

PAINLESS

He added: "We also focus on painless treatments, leveraging on a variety of machines to get good results with minimal to no downtime.

"Also, with my experience in lasers and other energy devices, I have improved the protocols for the lasers and conducted training with various laser machines."

Ensoul offers treatments to tackle conditions in four categories - skin, eyes, face and body.

One of its latest techniques is the non-surgical eyebag reduction, which uses two different lasers: a dermal collagen stimulating laser and a gentle skin resurfacing laser. This eye treatment was developed by Fotona, a developer of high-tech laser systems for medicine.

This can be followed by a high-intensity focused ultrasound treatment, which tightens the skin and shrinks fat.

The procedure takes under 30 minutes, and patients may notice reduction of the bulge under the eye, and there is no pain or bruising.

Dr Thean's philosophy is to help patients look their best without going under the knife.

He said: "Looking good does not only impact one's physical self, it also helps with mental well-being. It is a big thing (for some people) to look better... it is a weight off their shoulders."