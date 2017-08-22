Boost your skin

NIVEA

Give your body a treat after a long day with Nivea's Body Oil In Lotion ($7.90 for 200ml, $10.90 for 400ml), the latest and newest range of body lotions in the German personal healthcare brand's series.

It blends jojoba, argan and almond oils, and eliminates greasiness and oil stains.

The rose and cherry blossom-scented Body Oil In Lotions are available at Watsons and Guardian, while the vanilla scent will only be available at Watsons from next month.

EUCERIN

If you want a fast and furious but gentle cleanse, try the Eucerin DermoPURIFYER Acne & Make up Cleansing Water (from $27.90 to $39.90), which cleanses, tones and removes make-up in one step, without the need for rinsing.

It takes off stubborn residue and helps skin breathe better with gluco-glycerol and hyaluronic acid.

It is available at all leading pharmacies, hospital retail pharmacies and National Skin Centre.

ASTALIFT

Plan your anti-ageing skincare routine with Japanese skincare brand Astalift, as its specialised combination of Nano-Astaxanthin, Nano-AMA and three types of collagen help to combat the signs of ageing.

For mature skin, try the Astalift Renewal Series, which focuses on firming and moisturising.

Its hero product is the Renewal Jelly Aquarysta ($148), which contains Nano-ceramides to smoothen skin and replenish moisture efficiently.

For dull skin, check out the Astalift Brightening Series, which consists of nanotechnology and brightening.

The products are available at Wisma Atria, #01-20 JEM, Bishan Junction 8, Jurong Point BHG and selected pharmacies.