A breakfast a day keeps the doctor away?

You are not only what you eat but also when you eat, according to experts from various committees of the American Heart Association.

After reviewing all available studies on how often and when people eat, the panel found that breakfast-eaters had lower rates of heart disease.

They were also less likely to have high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes, compared with those who did not eat breakfast.

The existing research points towards the benefits of eating earlier rather than later - the more calories you eat earlier in the day, the more chances you have to burn them off.

But this was not to say that those who usually eat breakfast can expect to be free of heart disease or diabetes for the rest of their lives, or that those who do not typically eat breakfast should start.

Growing human cells in pigs

In what sounds like a science-fiction plot, scientists have successfully started growing human cells in a pig embryo.

The experiment, reported in the journal Cell, was the first step to find out if human cells can grow in another species.

Salk Institute's Professor Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte and his team allowed the human stem cells to develop in four- to five-week-old pig embryos.

This was to let the mix of genes, enzymes and proteins direct the early embryo cells to specialise into different organ cells.

The embryos were then studied to see if any of the human cells survived and grew.

The pig embryo did contain some human cells - both muscle and heart cells - and seemed to be growing normally.

This showed that despite the evolutionary distance between man and pig, the pair may share some conserved signals that direct embryo cells to develop into different cell types.

This is significant in the field of organ transplantation, given the worldwide shortage of most organs, such as the heart and the lungs.

While it is possible to grow human tissues in a lab dish, it is very inefficient, said Prof Belmonte, the study's senior author.