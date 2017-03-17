Clarification

In the feature "This female warrior used to be overweight" (TNP March 13), we reported that the cafes Ms Mayling Ng had opened in Tenerife had gone bust in 2010. Ms Ng has clarified that she sold the cafes when the financial crisis took place.

The article also said Ms Ng consumed spoonfuls of chilli oil while waiting for her meals at restaurants, which she has informed us is not true. Ms Ng further clarified that she has never survived on just a banana for the whole day. She also informed us that while she was a personal trainer, she has never been a fitness instructor.