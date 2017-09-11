Collagen and caviar in a capsule

According to Mr Tom Oliver, Sheikh Mohammed Rashid al-Maktoum - Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai - once walked into a health food retail chain Holland & Barrett store in the emirate and bought six boxes of his products.

The London-based health food director of premium British food supplement brand Tom Oliver Nutrition is rather coy when it comes to talking about his star-studded clientele but shared that he was a personal trainer to three royal and one presidential families.

News website Business Insider said that A-list celebrities such as Hilary Swank, Daniel Craig, Brad Pitt, Katy Perry and Jennifer Aniston are fans of Mr Oliver's products, which include the Omega 3 Herring Caviar. The soft gel supplement is rich in eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid, both said to help with focus and reducing aggression.

Mr Oliver, 35, told The New Paper: "The fact that they buy our product is enough of a reassurance that we are doing the right thing."

He was in town last week to launch the new Collagen Caviar Complex at the Holland & Barrett store at Jurong Point.

The beauty supplement - designed to enhance skin, hair and nails as well as counteract visible signs of ageing - costs $109.90 for 84 capsules.Tom Oliver Nutrition products are exclusively stocked at Holland & Barrett stores in Singapore.Mr Oliver said some of the results consumers can expect are hydrated skin, a reduction in fine lines and deep wrinkles and an increase in skin elasticity.

Each capsule contains marine collagen, pure caviar powder, biotin and vitamin C.

HALAL

The product is kosher and halal, as the collagen is extracted from fish and the caviar powder from herring caviar.

Collagen proteins are usually extracted from livestock, but Mr Oliver wanted to make his product available to as many people as possible.

The product will also be launched in over 2,500 pharmacies in India soon.

Mr Oliver, a former professional rugby player with a degree in sports science and nutrition, said: "I wanted to create a cutting-edge, new-to-market, superior and consumable skincare product that is easy to use.We are using the caviar powder that is used in some of the most expensive skincare products in the world, but we have a lot more in each daily dose."

But he believes that supplements should be balanced with good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle.

As people increasingly place more importance on health, Mr Oliver feels that it is the responsibility of health professionals to educate the masses.

He said: "It is about looking at your diet, being pragmatic about it and talking to advisers about it, and they will tell you what supplements you need."