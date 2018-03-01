Cut the calorie fest and get back in shape

As Chinese New Year comes to an end, pants feel a little tighter and bodies a little chunkier.

Even though holiday weight gain is the last thing we want, those pineapple tarts, butter cookies, love letters and shrimp rolls cannot eat themselves.

Now it is time to get back in shape by cutting back on all those fatty goodies.

Instead, snack on some nutritious goodies, like chia seeds, sunflower seeds or even oatmeal.

Although oatmeal may be seen by some as "old-people food", there are many reasons younger people should also start eating it.

Oatmeal is packed with fibre, protein and minerals, like thiamine, magnesium, zinc and iron, that are crucial for a healthy lifestyle.

There are many ways to make a bowl of oatmeal appetising.

For a quick but filling meal, grab a tin of Flahavans's Irish Steel Cut Oatmeal 793g ($15.50) or their Irish Organic Porridge Oats 1kg ($8.90) from FairPrice and stir in two cups of water or milk.

Give it some flair by adding toppings like freshly chopped banana slices, frozen berries, nuts, honey or nutmeg.

You can even try something new and make oatmeal pancakes, homemade granola bars or oatmeal muffins and parfaits using Flahavan's Irish Organic Jumbo Oats ($8.90), which is also available at FairPrice outlets.

Chia seed is another low-cost yet nutritious superfood.

In the past, they were treasured by ancient civilisations, like the Mayans and Aztecs, for providing boosts of energy.

A small pack of chia seed can pack a punch. Two tablespoons of chia seeds contain high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fibre and calcium.

Its rich fibre and protein content make it the bona fide superfood. Fibre-rich food like chia seeds are also chock-full of antioxidants and vitamins.

But why stop at chia seeds? Sunflower seeds are an excellent source of nutrition too.

The small sunflower seed is densely packed with Vitamin E, fibre, antioxidants, magnesium and iron.

Not only are these seeds highly nutritious, it is easy to add them into your daily diet.

Swap your peanut butter for some sunflower seed butter that is high in protein and loaded with Vitamin E, magnesium and healthy fats.

Try Meridian's Organic Sunflower Seed Butter ($8.90), which contains 100 per cent organic roasted sunflower and is suitable for vegans.

You can also use a pack of Chia Bia's Four Seed mix ($19.90) - which includes a blend of lightly toasted sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds and chia seeds - as an extra crunch or topping in yogurts or oatmeal.

Alternatively, you can mix them into a variety of baked goods, from a batch of freshly baked flapjacks to mouthwatering muffins and cookies.