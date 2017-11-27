Drinking coffee does more good than harm

People who drink three to four cups of coffee a day are more likely to see health benefits than harm, and experience lower risks of premature death and heart disease than those who abstain, scientists said.

The research published in The BMJ last week, which collated evidence from more than 200 studies, also found that coffee consumption was linked to lower risks of diabetes, liver disease, dementia and some cancers.

Three or four cups a day is best, the scientists said, except for women who are pregnant or who have a higher risk of suffering fractures.