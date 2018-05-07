Eat less saturated, trans fats to curb heart disease: WHO

Adults and children should consume no more than 10 per cent of their daily calories in the form of saturated fat such as meat and butter and 1 per cent from trans fats to reduce the risk of heart disease, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

The draft recommendations, the first since 2002, are aimed at reducing non-communicable diseases, led by cardiovascular diseases, blamed for 72 per cent of the 54.7 million estimated deaths worldwide every year, many before the age of 70.

"Dietary saturated fatty acids and trans-fatty acids are of particular concern because high levels of intake are correlated with increased risk of cardiovascular diseases," Dr Francesco Branca, director of WHO's Department of Nutrition for Health and Development, said.

Saturated fat is found in foods from animal sources such as butter, cow's milk, meat, salmon and egg yolks, and in some plant-derived products such as chocolate, cocoa butter, coconut, palm and palm kernel oils.

Trans fats occur naturally in meat and dairy products, but the predominant source is industrially-produced and contained in baked and fried foods, snacks and partially hydrogenated cooking oils and fats. - REUTERS

Women who eat fast food less likely to get pregnant: Study

Women who shun fruit or eat lots of fast food take longer to get pregnant and are less likely to conceive within a year, according to a new study.

A nearly no-fruit diet compared against one loaded with three or more pieces per day added about two weeks, on average, to the time of conception, researchers reported in the peer-reviewed journal Human Reproduction.

And women who consumed fast foods such as burgers, pizza and deep-fried chicken four or more times a week compared with those who never or rarely touched the stuff took an extra month to become pregnant.