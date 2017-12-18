Eat superfoods to look super

If you are thinking of losing weight, you might be tempted to put it off until next month since the New Year seems like a good time to kick-start healthier habits.

But it actually makes more sense to pick up some healthy eating habits and lose weight now rather than go on a crash diet after the holiday binge-eating. After all, prevention is better than cure. It is also the perfect opportunity to take charge of your diet and health. Who does not want to look good in a party outfit?

Here are five superfoods that will help you to drop some pounds - with no hunger and no calorie-counting.

OATS

It is no secret that oats are one of the healthiest grains on earth. Aside from being gluten-free, they are also chock-full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Steeped in protein and fibre - the two key nutrients that will help burn belly fat - oats can also help keep you full for a longer period of time compared with other breakfast cereals.

That way, you are more likely to consume fewer calories. Plus, oats are also vital in lowering blood sugar levels and improving insulin sensitivity, which in turn helps in fat and weight loss.

AVOCADO

Here is another reason to toss your fat-free diet to the wind. There is no need to be afraid of consuming fats - just ensure they are the right ones.

Avocados, for instance, are rich in healthy monosaturated fats, which will help quell hunger pangs. Also, the fruit is loaded with fibre and protein, which can help melt away belly fat.

BROWN RICE

Going on a diet does not mean missing out on your favourite foods. One way to do so is substituting foods you love with healthier alternatives.

Brown rice, for instance, contains more fibre compared to white rice. It also has the added bonus of boosting metabolism and burning fat.

Because brown rice is a low-energy density food, it is filling without packing on the calories.

GREEN TEA

For a pick-me-up, choose green tea over coffee. The active ingredients catechin and caffeine found in green tea have been found to rev up metabolism and burn fat.

EGGS

Consider jump-starting your day with eggs, which will help boost metabolism and keep you feeling satisfied until lunch.Packed with protein, eggs make for the perfect low-calorie snack too.

This article first appeared in Her World Online (www.herworldplus.com).