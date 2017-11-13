Eat your way  to better skin

To get clear skin, we need to use the right beauty products, work out regularly and watch our diet.

But keeping track of what we eat can be a chore.

Enter nutrition coach and personal trainer Theresa Le Sliworsky, who lists the top fruits and vegetables for your skin.

AVOCADOS

Packed with nutrients great for keeping our skin taut and heart strong. They are full of vitamins B and C, as well as copper to help support collagen production.

RASPBERRIES

Full of vitamin C, they are known to have high levels of antioxidants, protecting our bodies from free radical damage - which is why they are great for anti-ageing our skin.

KALE

Kale has one of the highest level of antioxidants among vegetables and are a great source of vitamin C. Flavonoids, calcium, selenium and vitamin E - all of which are vital for our skin and body's proper functioning - can be found in kale.

RED BELL PEPPERS

Aside from vitamins A, B6, C and folate, red bell peppers are also loaded with nine times more carotenoid (an antioxidant) and have twice the amount of vitamin C than their green counterparts.

WATERMELON

Watermelons are 92 per cent water, so they are great for keeping us hydrated. They are also an excellent source of vitamin C and have antioxidants such as beta-carotene and lycopene to minimise sun damage.

PUMPKIN

Contains anti-ageing nutrients like alpha and beta-carotene and lutein to shield skin against UV damage.

PAPAYA

The enzyme papain found in papayas helps combat digestive disorders as well as inflammation. Papayas are also loaded with calcium and potassium, which regulate blood pressure and water balance, reducing bloating and puffiness.

DANDELION GREENS

Rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and carotenoids. The best part? The entire vegetable can be used to prepare your meals.

BOK CHOY

Contains vitamins A and C, calcium, and they have been found to flush toxins out of our bodies.

SPINACH

They are a great source of antioxidants because of the high levels of flavonoids and carotene. The chlorophyll also boasts cleansing properties good for bodyfunction."

This article first appeared on Her World Online (www.herworldplus.com)