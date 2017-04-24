Exercising helped her get through tough times

Ms Elaine Heng

As a social media influencer who also runs an image consultancy firm and online shopping portal, Ms Elaine Heng enjoys a certain flexibility when it comes to her work schedule, which is handy when she has to care for her two sons, aged seven and three.

Yet, no matter how hectic things get, the single mum who is in her late 30s still makes sure she squeezes in some exercise.

She told The New Paper: "I don't exercise very often but when I do, I usually visit the gym to lift some weights and use the cross trainer.

"As an image consultant, I am constantly on my feet when I conduct training. And when I attend product launches and events as an influencer, I walk around to mingle and network.

"So I guess they all add to my 'exercise' regimen.

"It is challenging as there are just so many things to handle every day, from business to family. So I need to make a conscious effort to take time off to keep fit."

Sweating it out also helped Ms Heng get through tough times, like when she was in the process of separating from her ex-husband.

She said: "I needed to do something to keep negative thoughts (at bay).

"Exercising made me forget emotional pain and mental stress during that time. It cleared a lot of my thoughts and gave me some 'me' time."