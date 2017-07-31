Expand your knowledge at Singapore Coffee Festival

Many people believe that espresso has a higher caffeine level than traditional coffee, but it is actually the other way round,says Mr Casey Thomas Blanche, master roaster of Oriole Coffee + Bar.

He will be conducting a coffee appreciation workshop at the upcoming second edition of the Singapore Coffee Festival. It is akin to a wine tasting, with participants trying top-quality coffees such as Colombia Maria Chavez and Ethiopia Shakiso.

Mr Blanche, 38, said good coffee has no calories and provides energy. He added: "It tastes sweet and fruity and can even extend your lifespan."

One of the returning vendors, he likens the festival to a one-stop platform that exposes coffee lovers to various types of beans from around the world.

He said: "It not only expands their coffee knowledge, (but allows them to) understand how to better appreciate coffee based on acidity, flavour, body and finish to make educated coffee-buying decisions."

He believes that speciality coffee is for everyone. He said: "At Oriole Coffee + Bar, we build on an all-inclusive experience…

"We hope to take this opportunity to gather people who share the same love for coffee like us into one community."

The brand - which has two outlets, at Pan Pacific Serviced Suites and Capitol Piazza - will be featuring its signature Taisho, an intense coffee extraction first introduced in Japan during the Taisho era and prepared by steeping ground coffee in cold filtered water

FYI WHAT: Singapore Coffee Festival WHERE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre WHEN: Aug 4 to 6, 10am to 10pm TICKETS: $22 (regular) and $18 (DBS/POSB cardholders and The Straits Times subscribers). For more information, visit www.sgcoffeefestival.com or e-mail sgcoffeefest@sph.com.sg

Death Cream, an extravagant concoction based on a recipe from the 80s, and velvety Haute Chocolate, made using the best single-origin Valrhona chocolate, will also be available.

Mr Blanche, who has 13 years of experience, observed that there are more consumers here turning to cold brew coffee from hot drinks due to the warm and humid climate.

"It has a thick mouthfeel, bold flavour and low acidity - a perfect drink for the Singaporean palate."

But he warned coffee lovers to drink in moderation."Too much coffee can cause anxiety, and habitual excessive coffee consumption can cause fatigue," he said.