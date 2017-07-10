Fights and sleep loss could lead to inflammation

A combination of sleep loss and spousal spats could lead to poor overall health in the long run, a new study suggests.

Researchers at the Ohio State University found that married couples who had little sleep the night before had higher post-argument inflammation in the body when they quarrel.

For every hour of sleep lost, participants' levels of two known inflammatory markers rose an average of 6 per cent.

Couples who used unhealthy tactics in their disagreements saw about a 10 per cent increase in inflammation for each hour of sleep loss.