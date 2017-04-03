Fit for your vote

The inaugural Fitness Best Asia Awards 2017 will take place on May 16 at Zouk.

The first of its kind in Asia, the awards ceremony seeks to recognise Asia's best within the fitness and wellness industry.

There are 20 awards to be given out over four categories: Individuals (instructors, trainers and social media influencers), fitness facilities (gyms, studios, hotels and rehabilitation facilities), brands (nutrition distributors, apparel and equipment brands) and vanguard (Singapore athletes and other local inspiring individuals and organisations).

The public can vote once per nominee, for more than one of the 211 finalists across any category. Public votes will make up 60 per cent of the score in the individuals, facilities and brands categories, with 40 per cent of input from the panel of eight judges.

For the vanguard category, the judges will have 100 per cent of the voting weightage.