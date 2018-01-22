Fitness goals to set you on the right track

Signing up for fun runs such as the Durian Run will give you that added boost to train and keep fit.

Getting (and staying) fit should be one of our biggest priorities in life. Unfortunately, not all of us make it so. It is not too late to start setting fitness goals. Here are things to aim for.

RUN A RACE

Sign up for a marathon or a fun run, then train for it so you'll be able to do well.

Some people need a deadline to push themselves, if you are that type of person, this will work best for you.

Of course, you don't have to limit yourself to just one race, aim for however many you want, and you might even find yourself constantly training for something throughout the year.

If you are not fit at the moment, don't fret. Get a few friends together and organise your own "race" at a public track or park, then train for it together.

PART OF YOUR ROUTINE

Getting fit shouldn't stop with a goal to reach a specific body weight or fat percentage, it should be a part of your daily life. Have a long-term approach to fitness and make it a part of your routine so that you'll be more motivated and see better results.

Sign up for classes so that you'll have to attend themand, chances are, once you go for a few of them and actually enjoy them, you'll be more than happy to schedule your social life around them.

If you need more motivation, find someone to work out with.

PICK UP A NEW SKILL

Whether it is yoga, zumba or just finally learning how to do proper sit-ups, find a new fitness skill to master. Think about what you have always wanted to achieve. It could even be something as simple as learning how to swim or ride a bike.

START A FITNESS DIARY

Write down your goals and accomplishments so that you have proof of how far you have come.

You can have a calendar where you mark off the days that you have worked out and circle important dates when you are aiming for a milestone. Check your progress every few weeks.

GET MOVING

An inactive lifestyle has been blamed for many health woes. So walk more, or when watching TV, use the commercial breaks to do a quick workout, such as 10 sit-ups or 20 jumping jacks.

This article first appeared

in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com).